Andersen Group Inc. (NYSE:ANDG) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Andersen Group Inc. (NYSE:ANDG - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

ANDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Andersen Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Andersen Group from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Andersen Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Andersen Group from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Andersen Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

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Andersen Group Trading Up 0.3%

Andersen Group stock opened at $47.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 279.24. Andersen Group has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.67.

Andersen Group (NYSE:ANDG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $240.75 million during the quarter. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Andersen Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert V. Gunderson, Jr. acquired 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,785.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $537,300. The trade was a 18.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 336,736 shares of Andersen Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $13,472,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,333,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,363,297.49. This represents a 20.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Andersen Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Andersen Group during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Andersen Group during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Andersen Group during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Andersen Group in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000.

Andersen Group Company Profile

Our mission is to deliver exceptional client service grounded in integrity, transparency, and excellence. Since our founding in 2002, we have experienced rapid and sustained growth, powered by our people, our values and our relentless commitment to innovative, client-focused solutions. Building on the rich traditions and culture of the former Arthur Andersen, we are driven by a bold vision to lead in a complex global marketplace, creating lasting value for our clients, our people and our investors.

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