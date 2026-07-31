Angela Owens Sells 40,077 Shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) SVP Angela Owens sold 40,077 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $611,575.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 178,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,728,472.74. This trade represents a 18.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Angela Owens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 28th, Angela Owens sold 39,168 shares of American Airlines Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $600,837.12.

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American Airlines Group Price Performance

American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.27. 48,086,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,309,760. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 1.32. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $18.79.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.700--0.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -0.650-0.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the airline's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the airline's stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the airline's stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the airline's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 22,346 shares of the airline's stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Melius Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered American Airlines Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

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