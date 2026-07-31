AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) SVP Sells $344,006.40 in Stock

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO - Get Free Report) SVP Warren Nighan, Jr. sold 23,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $344,006.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 64,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at $953,046.40. This trade represents a 26.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 467,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,654. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The firm's 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.34.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $80.24 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. AngioDynamics has set its FY 2027 guidance at -0.290--0.240 EPS. Analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised AngioDynamics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANGO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 262.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 503,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 364,763 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in AngioDynamics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 1,328.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 154,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 143,755 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 718,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in AngioDynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical technology company headquartered in Latham, New York, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of minimally invasive medical devices. The company's products focus on three core areas: vascular access, peripheral vascular intervention and interventional oncology. Its solutions are designed to improve procedural outcomes, reduce complications and enhance patient comfort in hospital and outpatient settings.

In the vascular access segment, AngioDynamics offers a portfolio of devices including implanted ports, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), hemodialysis catheters and specialty blood management products.

Further Reading

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