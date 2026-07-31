AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU) Declares $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

AngloGold Ashanti has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0%annually over the last three years. AngloGold Ashanti has a payout ratio of 145.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect AngloGold Ashanti to earn $7.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

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AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of AU stock traded down $3.16 on Friday, hitting $79.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,344,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,036. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $129.14.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.20 billion. AngloGold Ashanti had a return on equity of 36.41% and a net margin of 31.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti is a global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, production, processing and sale of gold. Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, the company’s core activities span the full mining value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to ore processing and rehabilitation. Gold is the primary commodity produced, with individual operations sometimes yielding other by‑products depending on local geology and processing methods.

The company was formed in 2004 through the merger of AngloGold and Ashanti Goldfields, creating a diversified international gold producer.

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