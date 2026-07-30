Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Reaches New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $85.78 and last traded at $85.7530, with a volume of 2513697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.87.

The consumer goods maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.90%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Key Headlines Impacting Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Here are the key news stories impacting Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat expectations: AB InBev reported adjusted EPS of $1.21, above the $1.09 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $16.66 billion. Year-over-year revenue growth was reported at 11%, and profit benefited from improved operating performance. AB InBev earnings report

AB InBev reported adjusted EPS of $1.21, above the $1.09 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $16.66 billion. Year-over-year revenue growth was reported at 11%, and profit benefited from improved operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Volume growth and World Cup demand: Beer volumes increased, with management citing stronger demand in the Americas and a boost from the FIFA World Cup. The company expects the tournament and related marketing investments to provide a larger payoff as the event progresses. Reuters AB InBev Q2 results

Beer volumes increased, with management citing stronger demand in the Americas and a boost from the FIFA World Cup. The company expects the tournament and related marketing investments to provide a larger payoff as the event progresses. Positive Sentiment: Outlook maintained: AB InBev backed its 2026 forecast, including EBITDA growth broadly in line with its medium-term target. Premium brands, megabrands, innovation and digital initiatives were identified as important growth drivers. Seeking Alpha AB InBev outlook

AB InBev backed its 2026 forecast, including EBITDA growth broadly in line with its medium-term target. Premium brands, megabrands, innovation and digital initiatives were identified as important growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Cash generation improved: Operating cash flow was reported at approximately $2.6 billion, nearly double the prior-year level, supporting the company’s financial flexibility.

Operating cash flow was reported at approximately $2.6 billion, nearly double the prior-year level, supporting the company’s financial flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views are mixed: Citi issued a Buy rating, and recent analyst targets have a median of $93, above the recent trading level. However, Barclays downgraded the stock to Hold ahead of the results, signaling valuation or execution concerns. Citi rating

Citi issued a Buy rating, and recent analyst targets have a median of $93, above the recent trading level. However, Barclays downgraded the stock to Hold ahead of the results, signaling valuation or execution concerns. Negative Sentiment: Some data points were viewed as weaker than expected: Zacks characterized revenue and earnings as missing its estimates, despite healthy organic growth and a reaffirmed outlook. This conflicting assessment could limit upside if investors focus on underlying operating metrics rather than the headline EPS beat. Zacks AB InBev Q2 analysis

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.08.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 498 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 502 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company's stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $167.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.73.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV NYSE: BUD is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world's largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company's operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev's portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

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