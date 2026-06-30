ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.3333.

Several research analysts have commented on ANIP shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick D. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,772.16. This represents a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Haughey sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $161,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,144,452.64. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,016 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,991. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,305,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $103,022,000 after buying an additional 27,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $57,405,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 589,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $54,032,000 after buying an additional 185,172 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 564,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $43,399,000 after buying an additional 91,153 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,190 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $40,843,000 after buying an additional 43,523 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5%

ANIP stock opened at $84.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.34. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $99.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.77. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 9.98%.The business had revenue of $237.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.190-9.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI's product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

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