AON (NYSE:AON) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Sell"

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

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Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on AON from $389.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $396.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of AON from $404.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AON from $372.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $409.06.

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AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $360.71 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $341.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. AON has a twelve month low of $304.59 and a twelve month high of $382.34.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AON will post 19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 1,950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.05, for a total value of $725,497.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 13,404 shares in the company, valued at $4,986,958.20. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,242. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AON

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City National Bank of Florida MSD raised its stake in shares of AON by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in AON by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in AON by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 11,030 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

More AON News

Here are the key news stories impacting AON this week:

Positive Sentiment: Aon reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.81 per share, narrowly above the $3.80 consensus and up from $3.49 a year earlier. Organic revenue growth reached 5%, while operating margins expanded and management reaffirmed its full-year guidance. Aon Q2 results and guidance

Aon reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.81 per share, narrowly above the $3.80 consensus and up from $3.49 a year earlier. Organic revenue growth reached 5%, while operating margins expanded and management reaffirmed its full-year guidance. Positive Sentiment: Growth in reinsurance and property-and-casualty businesses, combined with a record pace of share repurchases, strengthened the company’s capital-return story. Aon also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share. Aon buyback and Q2 growth

Growth in reinsurance and property-and-casualty businesses, combined with a record pace of share repurchases, strengthened the company’s capital-return story. Aon also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $435 from $420 with a Buy rating, and Wells Fargo increased its target to $419 from $406 with an Overweight rating, signaling continued confidence in Aon’s longer-term earnings outlook.

Citigroup raised its price target to $435 from $420 with a Buy rating, and Wells Fargo increased its target to $419 from $406 with an Overweight rating, signaling continued confidence in Aon’s longer-term earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue rose 2.2% year over year to $4.25 billion but missed the $4.28 billion estimate. Higher expenses and lower interest income limited the benefit from organic growth and acquisitions, leaving investors focused on whether revenue growth can accelerate.

Revenue rose 2.2% year over year to $4.25 billion but missed the $4.28 billion estimate. Higher expenses and lower interest income limited the benefit from organic growth and acquisitions, leaving investors focused on whether revenue growth can accelerate. Neutral Sentiment: Aon said severe weather across the U.S. Midwest—including wind, hail and tornadoes—could rank among the top 10 costliest severe-weather events. The company also expects losses from the July Japan earthquake to be below those from the 2016 Kumamoto earthquake; these developments highlight insurance-market activity but have limited direct earnings impact for Aon.

Aon said severe weather across the U.S. Midwest—including wind, hail and tornadoes—could rank among the top 10 costliest severe-weather events. The company also expects losses from the July Japan earthquake to be below those from the 2016 Kumamoto earthquake; these developments highlight insurance-market activity but have limited direct earnings impact for Aon. Negative Sentiment: General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 1,900 shares for approximately $718,000, following additional sales earlier in July. Although he retains a sizable position, the repeated insider selling may weigh modestly on sentiment. Aon insider sale

General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 1,900 shares for approximately $718,000, following additional sales earlier in July. Although he retains a sizable position, the repeated insider selling may weigh modestly on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: WTW reported faster growth in its broking arm than Aon, Marsh and Gallagher, underscoring competitive pressure in Aon’s core brokerage market. WTW broking growth comparison

About AON

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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