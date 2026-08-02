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Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
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Key Points

  • Aperam has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating among seven analysts: three recommend buying, one strongly recommends buying, two advise holding, and one recommends selling.
  • Recent analyst actions were mixed, including upgrades from Jefferies and Zacks Research, while BNP Paribas Exane downgraded the stock to “strong sell.”
  • Aperam reported quarterly EPS of $0.05, below the $0.12 consensus estimate, although revenue of $1.85 billion exceeded expectations of $1.82 billion. Shares opened at $53.71, with a market capitalization of approximately $3.93 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aperam from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Aperam from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APEMY

Aperam Stock Performance

Shares of Aperam stock opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 2.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aperam will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aperam Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aperam is a global stainless, electrical and specialty steel producer with headquarters in Luxembourg. The company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of stainless and electrical steel products that serve markets such as automotive, household appliances, construction, energy and mechanical industries. Aperam operates an integrated value chain that spans mining, steelmaking, finishing and distribution, enabling it to control quality and deliver tailored solutions to its customers.

The company was established in 2011 following a carve-out from ArcelorMittal and has since developed a distinct identity focused on sustainable stainless steel production.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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