Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aperam from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Aperam from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

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Aperam Stock Performance

Shares of Aperam stock opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 2.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aperam will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam is a global stainless, electrical and specialty steel producer with headquarters in Luxembourg. The company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of stainless and electrical steel products that serve markets such as automotive, household appliances, construction, energy and mechanical industries. Aperam operates an integrated value chain that spans mining, steelmaking, finishing and distribution, enabling it to control quality and deliver tailored solutions to its customers.

The company was established in 2011 following a carve-out from ArcelorMittal and has since developed a distinct identity focused on sustainable stainless steel production.

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