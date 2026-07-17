Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other analysts have also recently commented on APEMY. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Aperam from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aperam from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aperam presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APEMY

Aperam Stock Up 7.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). Aperam had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aperam will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aperam

Aperam is a global stainless, electrical and specialty steel producer with headquarters in Luxembourg. The company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of stainless and electrical steel products that serve markets such as automotive, household appliances, construction, energy and mechanical industries. Aperam operates an integrated value chain that spans mining, steelmaking, finishing and distribution, enabling it to control quality and deliver tailored solutions to its customers.

The company was established in 2011 following a carve-out from ArcelorMittal and has since developed a distinct identity focused on sustainable stainless steel production.

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