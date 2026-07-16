Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.1875, but opened at $54.0565. Aperam shares last traded at $54.0565, with a volume of 130 shares changing hands.

Get Aperam alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on APEMY. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aperam from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Aperam from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aperam currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aperam

Aperam Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.57.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Aperam had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 0.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aperam will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aperam

Aperam is a global stainless, electrical and specialty steel producer with headquarters in Luxembourg. The company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of stainless and electrical steel products that serve markets such as automotive, household appliances, construction, energy and mechanical industries. Aperam operates an integrated value chain that spans mining, steelmaking, finishing and distribution, enabling it to control quality and deliver tailored solutions to its customers.

The company was established in 2011 following a carve-out from ArcelorMittal and has since developed a distinct identity focused on sustainable stainless steel production.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aperam, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aperam wasn't on the list.

While Aperam currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here