APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.1429.

A number of research firms have commented on APG. Wall Street Zen upgraded APi Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price objective on APi Group and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on APi Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 price objective on APi Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 15,648 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $711,984.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,275,019 shares in the company, valued at $58,013,364.50. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 65,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $2,981,141.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,477,284 shares in the company, valued at $431,121,649.16. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 5,126,000 shares of company stock worth $217,071,030 over the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of APi Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APG. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in APi Group by 14,720.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in APi Group by 1,851.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 761 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in APi Group by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 824 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in APi Group by 105.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group Stock Up 0.1%

APG opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.87, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.67. APi Group has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $49.99.

APi Group (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 3.85%.APi Group's quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

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