APi Group (NYSE:APG) Downgraded to "Hold" Rating by Wall Street Zen

APi Group (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

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Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APG. Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 price objective on APi Group in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut APi Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $52.00 price target on APi Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APi Group

APi Group Stock Up 1.6%

APG stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of -59.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.60. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

APi Group (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 37.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. APi Group's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 65,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $2,981,141.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,477,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $431,121,649.16. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $84,160,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,240,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $809,637,126.08. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,451,000 shares of company stock valued at $149,194,935 in the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 858 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 1,851.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 761 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 14,720.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting APi Group

Here are the key news stories impacting APi Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised 2026 outlook: APi now forecasts 2026 net revenue of $8.875 billion to $9.025 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.205 billion to $1.245 billion , with the EBITDA outlook increased from its prior forecast. APi forecasts 2026 net revenues and raises adjusted EBITDA outlook

APi now forecasts 2026 net revenue of and adjusted EBITDA of , with the EBITDA outlook increased from its prior forecast. Positive Sentiment: Solid Q2 performance: APi reported earnings of $0.44 per share , slightly above the $0.43 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $2.25 billion , ahead of the $2.20 billion estimate and up 13.3% year over year . APi Group second-quarter earnings report

APi reported earnings of , slightly above the $0.43 analyst consensus, while revenue reached , ahead of the $2.20 billion estimate and up . Positive Sentiment: Operating momentum continued: Management cited more than 10% organic revenue growth , year-over-year adjusted EBITDA margin expansion and continued strength in inspection, service and monitoring activities. Third-quarter revenue guidance of approximately $2.4 billion also exceeds the roughly $2.2 billion consensus estimate. APi Group reports record second-quarter results

Management cited more than , year-over-year adjusted EBITDA margin expansion and continued strength in inspection, service and monitoring activities. Third-quarter revenue guidance of approximately also exceeds the roughly $2.2 billion consensus estimate. Neutral Sentiment: Results broadly met expectations: Zacks characterized the $0.44 EPS result as in line with its consensus estimate, meaning the positive reaction is driven more by revenue growth, margins and raised guidance than by a major earnings surprise. APi Q2 earnings match estimates

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

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