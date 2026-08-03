Apogee Therapeutics (APGE) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Apogee Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.07) per share and revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Apogee Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $134.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.32. The stock's 50-day moving average is $113.95 and its 200-day moving average is $90.07. Apogee Therapeutics has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $134.46.

Insider Transactions at Apogee Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total value of $2,672,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 995,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $133,093,742.81. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total transaction of $730,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 177,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,610,862.02. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,900 shares of company stock worth $21,711,585. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 189,522.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,732,456 shares of the company's stock valued at $206,246,000 after buying an additional 2,731,015 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 324.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,062,604 shares of the company's stock worth $155,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,626 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,723,701 shares of the company's stock worth $187,673,000 after acquiring an additional 917,991 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 646.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 799,465 shares of the company's stock worth $31,763,000 after acquiring an additional 692,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Remedium Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered Apogee Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Apogee Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.11 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Apogee Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $135.11 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APGE

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively target the nuclear receptor RORγt, a master regulator of T cell-driven inflammatory pathways. By modulating RORγt activity, Apogee aims to offer an oral treatment option for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory skin disorders.

The company's lead candidate, APG-157, is an oral RORγt inverse agonist currently undergoing early-stage clinical evaluation for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

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