Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Issues Earnings Results

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.05), FiscalAI reports. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Apollo Global Management's conference call:

Apollo reported record second-quarter results, including fee-related earnings of $785 million, spread-related earnings of $877 million, and adjusted net income of $1.3 billion. Management maintained its outlook for more than 20% FRE growth and 10% SRE growth in 2026.

Apollo reported record second-quarter results, including fee-related earnings of $785 million, spread-related earnings of $877 million, and adjusted net income of $1.3 billion. Management maintained its outlook for more than 20% FRE growth and 10% SRE growth in 2026. Origination reached $74 billion in the quarter and nearly $150 billion in the first half, supported by strong investment-grade activity and the record $35 billion Broadcom AI infrastructure financing. Apollo said its pipeline is the strongest in its history, with $50 billion of signed or announced second-quarter transactions expected to contribute in future periods.

Origination reached $74 billion in the quarter and nearly $150 billion in the first half, supported by strong investment-grade activity and the record $35 billion Broadcom AI infrastructure financing. Apollo said its pipeline is the strongest in its history, with $50 billion of signed or announced second-quarter transactions expected to contribute in future periods. Capital formation remained robust, with $60 billion of organic inflows during the quarter—$38 billion in asset management and $22 billion at Athene. Athene is on pace to meet its $85 billion full-year inflow target, while Apollo’s flagship Fund XI had surpassed $12 billion raised through July.

Capital formation remained robust, with $60 billion of organic inflows during the quarter—$38 billion in asset management and $22 billion at Athene. Athene is on pace to meet its $85 billion full-year inflow target, while Apollo’s flagship Fund XI had surpassed $12 billion raised through July. Apollo is investing heavily in expanding private markets through daily valuation, ICE identifiers, market making, and new distribution structures that could broaden access to traditional asset managers, retirement plans, and individual investors. However, management said these initiatives are still early-stage and are not expected to materially affect 2026 FRE or SRE.

Apollo is investing heavily in expanding private markets through daily valuation, ICE identifiers, market making, and new distribution structures that could broaden access to traditional asset managers, retirement plans, and individual investors. However, management said these initiatives are still early-stage and are not expected to materially affect 2026 FRE or SRE. Wealth-market conditions remain softer, and Apollo’s non-traded BDC ADS continues to face redemption requests, although management said early third-quarter requests were running at roughly half the level seen at the same point in the prior quarter. Athene also continues to face intense competition in retail annuities, while reported net spread remained below the company’s normalized alternative-investment return assumption.

Get APO alerts: Sign Up

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $129.55. 1,038,920 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,603,977. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $99.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.03.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management's payout ratio is presently 143.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $6,355,825.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,302,519.36. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,024,143 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $148,255,000 after acquiring an additional 748,697 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5,321.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 551,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $79,845,000 after acquiring an additional 541,397 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 989,104 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $143,183,000 after purchasing an additional 354,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,351 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $247,469,000 after purchasing an additional 322,322 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 7.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,385,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $584,494,000 after purchasing an additional 299,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Apollo Global Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong fee and insurance-related growth: Apollo reported second-quarter 2026 Fee Related Earnings of $785 million, up 25% year over year, while Spread Related Earnings increased 7% to $877 million. Total assets under management rose 25% to $1.047 trillion, and the company generated $60 billion of inflows, supporting its long-term fundraising and earnings outlook. Apollo fees and insurance earnings rise, asset sales slow in second quarter

Apollo reported second-quarter 2026 Fee Related Earnings of $785 million, up 25% year over year, while Spread Related Earnings increased 7% to $877 million. Total assets under management rose 25% to $1.047 trillion, and the company generated $60 billion of inflows, supporting its long-term fundraising and earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Record scale and capital raising: Reported second-quarter revenue was $11.153 billion, compared with $6.814 billion a year earlier. Growth in fee-generating AUM, which reached $858 billion, is particularly important because it can provide more predictable future management fees. Apollo also repurchased $102 million of stock during the quarter. Apollo Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Reported second-quarter revenue was $11.153 billion, compared with $6.814 billion a year earlier. Growth in fee-generating AUM, which reached $858 billion, is particularly important because it can provide more predictable future management fees. Apollo also repurchased $102 million of stock during the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Expansion and new investment opportunities: Apollo-managed funds acquired Maverick Water Group, a Texas-based developer and operator of alternative non-potable water systems. The firm also established an Austin strategic growth hub focused on technology, financial-services innovation and retirement solutions, potentially expanding its talent base and future origination opportunities. Apollo Funds Acquire Maverick Water Group

Apollo-managed funds acquired Maverick Water Group, a Texas-based developer and operator of alternative non-potable water systems. The firm also established an Austin strategic growth hub focused on technology, financial-services innovation and retirement solutions, potentially expanding its talent base and future origination opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings grew but figures vary by measure: Apollo reported year-over-year EPS growth from $1.92, but adjusted EPS of $2.11 missed the consensus estimate of $2.16–$2.18. A separate company-results summary cited GAAP diluted EPS of $2.15 and basic EPS of $2.18, highlighting the importance of the earnings measure investors use. Apollo Global Management Inc. Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates

Apollo reported year-over-year EPS growth from $1.92, but adjusted EPS of $2.11 missed the consensus estimate of $2.16–$2.18. A separate company-results summary cited GAAP diluted EPS of $2.15 and basic EPS of $2.18, highlighting the importance of the earnings measure investors use. Negative Sentiment: Slower asset sales weighed on results: Apollo realized less from its own investments as the environment for asset sales weakened. That may limit performance-related earnings and makes near-term results more dependent on recurring fees and insurance earnings. Apollo misses out on big asset sales that have boosted rivals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APO. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $137.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Apollo Global Management to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $149.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APO

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apollo Global Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apollo Global Management wasn't on the list.

While Apollo Global Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here