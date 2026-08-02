Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Raised to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $137.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $149.08.

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Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO opened at $126.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $125.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.28. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $99.56 and a 12 month high of $153.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.62%.The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $6,355,825.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at $400,302,519.36. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,760,608 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,913,826,000 after buying an additional 340,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198,837 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,469,793,000 after buying an additional 200,312 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,448,618 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $643,982,000 after acquiring an additional 62,831 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,611,839 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $522,850,000 after acquiring an additional 155,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,288,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $475,985,000 after acquiring an additional 98,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company's stock.

Apollo Global Management News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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