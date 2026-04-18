Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $150.75.

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Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $124.68 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $99.56 and a 12 month high of $157.28. The stock's 50 day moving average is $113.06 and its 200-day moving average is $127.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 10.90%.The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,888 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 52,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900,554 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $120,017,000 after acquiring an additional 89,439 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2,649.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 40,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 109,672 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $14,616,000 after acquiring an additional 41,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company's stock.

Apollo Global Management News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Early-stage talks with Ares and Sixth Street about a potential multi‑billion "NBA Europe" play could signal a large new growth opportunity for Apollo’s alternative‑asset platforms. Apollo, Ares, Sixth Street Circle Early Talks

Early-stage talks with Ares and Sixth Street about a potential multi‑billion "NBA Europe" play could signal a large new growth opportunity for Apollo’s alternative‑asset platforms. Positive Sentiment: Apollo continues office consolidation/expansion in Midtown Manhattan with additional space at 590 Madison Avenue and a 50K‑sq‑ft lease, a modest positive for its platform real‑estate and cost‑efficiency plans. Apollo grabs more 590 Madison space

Apollo continues office consolidation/expansion in Midtown Manhattan with additional space at 590 Madison Avenue and a 50K‑sq‑ft lease, a modest positive for its platform real‑estate and cost‑efficiency plans. Neutral Sentiment: Industry analysis pieces (TPG/alternatives coverage) highlight stress and opportunity across alternatives firms; useful context but not an immediate catalyst for APO alone. TPG Built a Record Year, Then Lost 40%

Industry analysis pieces (TPG/alternatives coverage) highlight stress and opportunity across alternatives firms; useful context but not an immediate catalyst for APO alone. Negative Sentiment: A wave of securities‑class action filings and investor‑alert notices has been issued alleging investor harm tied to revelations (the "Epstein Files"). Multiple law firms (Hagens Berman, Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz, Pomerantz, Faruqi, Schall, Glancy Prongay, The Gross Law Firm, ClaimsFiler, etc.) are soliciting lead‑plaintiff motions for purchasers between May 10, 2021 and Feb 21, 2026; filings and publicity raise potential litigation, regulatory and reputational risk. Hagens Berman Class Action Notice

A wave of securities‑class action filings and investor‑alert notices has been issued alleging investor harm tied to revelations (the "Epstein Files"). Multiple law firms (Hagens Berman, Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz, Pomerantz, Faruqi, Schall, Glancy Prongay, The Gross Law Firm, ClaimsFiler, etc.) are soliciting lead‑plaintiff motions for purchasers between May 10, 2021 and Feb 21, 2026; filings and publicity raise potential litigation, regulatory and reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Some notices specifically name Leon Black and reference alleged concealed payments/links; Rosen and SueWallSt coverage highlights Leon Black’s inclusion in at least one complaint — amplifying the reputational angle investors monitor. (Lead‑plaintiff deadline noted by many firms: May 1, 2026.) Rosen Law Firm Notice

Some notices specifically name Leon Black and reference alleged concealed payments/links; Rosen and SueWallSt coverage highlights Leon Black’s inclusion in at least one complaint — amplifying the reputational angle investors monitor. (Lead‑plaintiff deadline noted by many firms: May 1, 2026.) Negative Sentiment: Media coverage of Apollo limiting redemptions in a private‑credit fund and CEO Marc Rowan’s blunt comments about lenders unable to meet redemptions keeps focus on private‑credit stress and could pressure sentiment for Apollo’s fee‑and‑asset based business lines. CNBC: Rowan on private credit fund redemptions

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

Further Reading

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