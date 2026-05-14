Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.9286.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 747,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,430,786.36. This represents a 0.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerbridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.4% in the third quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,247,785 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,996,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 979,334 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Waterfall Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 82.5% in the third quarter. Waterfall Asset Management LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,767,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 972,074 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,675,000 after buying an additional 94,630 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company's stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of APLE stock opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.88. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $337.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.81 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. Apple Hospitality REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.51%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT NYSE: APLE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality, upscale, select-service hotels. The company's portfolio primarily consists of properties operated under premium franchise agreements with leading lodging brands such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. Apple Hospitality REIT is self-managed and internally advised, overseeing property management, revenue optimization and asset-level operations through its in-house team of hospitality professionals.

The company's holdings encompass over 200 hotels featuring more than 30,000 guest rooms across a diverse array of markets in the United States.

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