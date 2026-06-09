Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at TD Cowen

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at TD Cowen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the iPhone maker's stock. TD Cowen's target price points to a potential upside of 19.54% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $325.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.59.

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Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock traded down $8.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.80. 9,308,543 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,305,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple has a 1-year low of $195.07 and a 1-year high of $317.40. The company has a market cap of $4.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $282.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Apple's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,266,468,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $17,472,482,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its holdings in Apple by 890.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 41,984,810 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $11,413,990,000 after purchasing an additional 37,746,784 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 20,464.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $5,553,753,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,283,914 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $387,749,545,000 after buying an additional 26,856,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Apple to $360 from $330 and reiterated an overweight rating, citing stronger AI monetization potential after WWDC. Morgan Stanley price target raise

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Apple to $360 from $330 and reiterated an overweight rating, citing stronger AI monetization potential after WWDC. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen and Wedbush also stayed bullish, with analysts arguing Apple’s AI push could unlock meaningful long-term upside and improve the company’s ecosystem value. TD Cowen WWDC note

TD Cowen and Wedbush also stayed bullish, with analysts arguing Apple’s AI push could unlock meaningful long-term upside and improve the company’s ecosystem value. Positive Sentiment: Apple unveiled a rebuilt Siri, new Apple Intelligence features, and tools for developers, which could help keep users inside the Apple ecosystem and support future services revenue. Apple WWDC release

Apple unveiled a rebuilt Siri, new Apple Intelligence features, and tools for developers, which could help keep users inside the Apple ecosystem and support future services revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentators argued the WWDC presentation was solid but not flashy, framing the update as a practical software refresh rather than a dramatic AI breakthrough.

Some commentators argued the WWDC presentation was solid but not flashy, framing the update as a practical software refresh rather than a dramatic AI breakthrough. Neutral Sentiment: Apple’s new Siri AI will initially roll out with limitations, including delayed availability in some regions and reduced functionality on older iPhones, which tempers the near-term impact. Reuters on device limitations

Apple’s new Siri AI will initially roll out with limitations, including delayed availability in some regions and reduced functionality on older iPhones, which tempers the near-term impact. Negative Sentiment: Investors were disappointed that Siri AI appears to rely on Google’s Gemini and may not fully close Apple’s AI gap yet, raising concerns about monetization and strategic independence.

Investors were disappointed that Siri AI appears to rely on Google’s Gemini and may not fully close Apple’s AI gap yet, raising concerns about monetization and strategic independence. Negative Sentiment: Analysts noted that Apple’s AI features may have limited near-term reach because older devices cannot support the most advanced capabilities, and EU/China rollout issues could affect a large share of sales. Reuters EU compliance article

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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