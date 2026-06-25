Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Down 6.5% - Here's What Happened

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $275.45 and last traded at $273.9670. 40,267,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 47,959,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.08.

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Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Negative Sentiment: Apple raised prices on several MacBook and iPad models by roughly $100 to $300, signaling that component inflation is hitting the product lineup and could pressure demand. Reuters article

Apple raised prices on several MacBook and iPad models by roughly $100 to $300, signaling that component inflation is hitting the product lineup and could pressure demand. Negative Sentiment: Analysts warned the price increases could create “demand friction” for Macs and iPads if consumers resist the higher prices, which may weigh on near-term unit sales. Seeking Alpha article

Analysts warned the price increases could create “demand friction” for Macs and iPads if consumers resist the higher prices, which may weigh on near-term unit sales. Negative Sentiment: The stock also fell as traders reacted to the broader message that AI-related memory shortages are intensifying cost pressure across Apple’s hardware business, not just in one product line. CNBC article

The stock also fell as traders reacted to the broader message that AI-related memory shortages are intensifying cost pressure across Apple’s hardware business, not just in one product line. Neutral Sentiment: Apple’s latest earnings were strong, with revenue and EPS beating estimates, so the selloff appears tied more to future margin concerns than to weakening current results.

Apple’s latest earnings were strong, with revenue and EPS beating estimates, so the selloff appears tied more to future margin concerns than to weakening current results. Neutral Sentiment: Some Wall Street commentary suggests the price increases may help offset higher memory costs, but investors are still waiting to see whether Apple can preserve growth without hurting demand.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.85.

View Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Down 4.4%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $291.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $34,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,425,754.82. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 97,875 shares of company stock worth $24,998,541 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Overbrook Management Corp increased its position in Apple by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $28,449,000 after buying an additional 38,174 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $1,178,000. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $105,482,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Apple by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,044,697 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $1,915,172,000 after buying an additional 214,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,246,305 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $572,168,000 after acquiring an additional 116,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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