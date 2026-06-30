Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Up 2.7% - Still a Buy?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $289.94 and last traded at $289.36. Approximately 64,489,217 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 50,556,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.74.

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Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $276.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.85.

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Apple Trading Up 2.7%

The company has a market cap of $4.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's 50-day moving average is $292.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 97,875 shares of company stock worth $24,998,541 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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