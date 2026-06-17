Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Down 1.1% - Should You Sell?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $294.36 and last traded at $295.95. 41,805,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 47,664,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $299.24.

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Trending Headlines about Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive after WWDC, with TD Cowen, Maxim, and others reiterating bullish views and raising price targets, citing Apple’s AI roadmap and long-term ecosystem advantages.

Analysts remain constructive after WWDC, with TD Cowen, Maxim, and others reiterating bullish views and raising price targets, citing Apple’s AI roadmap and long-term ecosystem advantages. Positive Sentiment: Apple is reportedly planning a larger 2027 product cycle, including camera-equipped AirPods and a foldable iPhone, which could open new growth avenues and support sentiment around future hardware upgrades.

Apple is reportedly planning a larger 2027 product cycle, including camera-equipped AirPods and a foldable iPhone, which could open new growth avenues and support sentiment around future hardware upgrades. Positive Sentiment: Some reports say Apple may be better positioned than peers to handle the AI memory crunch because it has built up inventory, which could help protect margins if component costs rise.

Some reports say Apple may be better positioned than peers to handle the AI memory crunch because it has built up inventory, which could help protect margins if component costs rise. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term commentary continues to argue that Apple’s installed base and services model could make its AI strategy profitable without the heavy infrastructure spending facing many rivals.

Longer-term commentary continues to argue that Apple’s installed base and services model could make its AI strategy profitable without the heavy infrastructure spending facing many rivals. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage in recent articles also highlighted Apple as a long-term compounder and as a core holding in broad tech and AI-focused investment themes, reinforcing its defensive quality but not changing near-term fundamentals.

Coverage in recent articles also highlighted Apple as a long-term compounder and as a core holding in broad tech and AI-focused investment themes, reinforcing its defensive quality but not changing near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Apple is facing fresh regulatory scrutiny in Europe, including an Italy probe into cloud interoperability under the Digital Markets Act, which adds legal and compliance risk.

Apple is facing fresh regulatory scrutiny in Europe, including an Italy probe into cloud interoperability under the Digital Markets Act, which adds legal and compliance risk. Negative Sentiment: Rising memory chip costs and the need for more hardware to support advanced AI features could pressure hardware margins in coming quarters.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,226,770. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,283,914 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $387,749,545,000 after buying an additional 26,856,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 604,056,505 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $164,218,801,000 after buying an additional 6,555,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,032,517 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $97,031,587,000 after buying an additional 1,866,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,483,035 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $62,659,118,000 after buying an additional 1,379,651 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $52,266,468,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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