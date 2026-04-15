Apple Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,032,415 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 24% compared to the typical daily volume of 834,202 call options.

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Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $301.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Overbrook Management Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $28,449,000 after buying an additional 38,174 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 397,834 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $101,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,426,605 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $363,256,000 after acquiring an additional 465,393 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 100,130 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $25,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 734,485 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $187,022,000 after acquiring an additional 27,445 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL traded up $6.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $265.38. The company's stock had a trading volume of 29,602,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,559,586. Apple has a 52 week low of $189.81 and a 52 week high of $288.62. The company's 50-day moving average is $260.32 and its 200-day moving average is $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.15%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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