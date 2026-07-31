Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Down 2.1% - Should You Sell?

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD - Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.94 and last traded at $27.39. 21,887,719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 24,537,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

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Applied Digital News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Digital this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APLD. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Applied Digital from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APLD

Applied Digital Stock Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 5.67.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $240.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.85 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 17.53%. The business's revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Digital Corporation will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,168,082 shares of the company's stock worth $592,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445,908 shares during the period. Situational Awareness LP increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 18.9% during the first quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 13,478,438 shares of the company's stock worth $319,978,000 after buying an additional 2,139,378 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,820 shares of the company's stock worth $154,151,000 after buying an additional 304,228 shares during the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $138,380,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 24,356.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,219,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company's stock.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital NASDAQ: APLD is a technology company specializing in the development and operation of large-scale digital infrastructure and sustainable Bitcoin mining solutions. Through its integrated platform, the company designs, builds and manages turnkey data center facilities while also providing comprehensive hosting services for cloud, colocation and enterprise computing needs. Applied Digital's modular approach to facility design enables rapid deployment of capacity and streamlined integration of power, cooling and network connectivity.

In addition to its data center business, Applied Digital operates a network of Bitcoin mining sites that leverage vertically integrated capabilities, including hardware procurement, mining farm engineering, energy management and real-time performance monitoring.

Further Reading

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