Applied Materials (AMAT) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Applied Materials to post earnings of $3.39 per share and revenue of $8.9956 billion for the quarter. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Applied Materials to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $534.24 on Thursday. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $154.46 and a 12 month high of $739.67. The stock has a market cap of $424.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $556.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $575.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $502.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $715.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Applied Materials from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $603.23.

Get Our Latest Report on AMAT

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy M. Deane sold 8,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.76, for a total value of $5,092,941.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 134,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,534,609.56. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.22, for a total transaction of $14,704,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,599,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,176,236,570.46. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock worth $169,654,805. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 38.9% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Applied Materials News

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: Applied Materials continues to benefit from strong semiconductor-equipment fundamentals. The company recently exceeded quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, with revenue rising 11.4% year over year, and issued third-quarter fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $3.16–$3.56. A broader semiconductor rally, driven by AI optimism and strong memory demand, is also supportive for equipment suppliers. Semiconductor Rally Powers S&P 500 to Fresh Record High

Applied Materials continues to benefit from strong semiconductor-equipment fundamentals. The company recently exceeded quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, with revenue rising 11.4% year over year, and issued third-quarter fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $3.16–$3.56. A broader semiconductor rally, driven by AI optimism and strong memory demand, is also supportive for equipment suppliers. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street’s average recommendation remains equivalent to a Buy, indicating that analysts generally expect continued upside from Applied Materials’ exposure to semiconductor manufacturing and AI-related capital spending. Wall Street Analysts See Applied Materials as a Buy

Wall Street’s average recommendation remains equivalent to a Buy, indicating that analysts generally expect continued upside from Applied Materials’ exposure to semiconductor manufacturing and AI-related capital spending. Neutral Sentiment: The semiconductor sector has rallied sharply, helping lift major indexes to records. That momentum supports AMAT’s industry backdrop, but it may also increase valuation and profit-taking risk after a strong run. Semiconductor ETFs Surge as the AI Trade Ramps Back Up

The semiconductor sector has rallied sharply, helping lift major indexes to records. That momentum supports AMAT’s industry backdrop, but it may also increase valuation and profit-taking risk after a strong run. Negative Sentiment: Applied Materials was reportedly among the large-cap stocks shorted by Michael Burry, who has warned of a potential 1987-style market selloff. The report is weighing on sentiment toward highly valued chip-related stocks, even though Burry’s position is an opinion rather than a change in AMAT’s business outlook. Applied Materials Faces Fresh Scrutiny After Michael Burry Short Bet

Applied Materials was reportedly among the large-cap stocks shorted by Michael Burry, who has warned of a potential 1987-style market selloff. The report is weighing on sentiment toward highly valued chip-related stocks, even though Burry’s position is an opinion rather than a change in AMAT’s business outlook. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank AG downgraded Applied Materials from “buy” to “hold,” adding near-term pressure to the stock and reinforcing concerns that its elevated valuation leaves less room for disappointment. Finviz Analyst Rating Information

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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