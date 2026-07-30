Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $190.4780 million for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.030-0.030 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $151.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $156.98 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The business's revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of AAOI opened at $76.52 on Thursday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $233.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -115.94 and a beta of 3.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Optoelectronics

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 59,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total value of $9,825,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,302,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at $216,894,667.08. This trade represents a 4.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $488,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 380,576 shares in the company, valued at $46,464,523.84. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 501,500 shares of company stock worth $86,812,999 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 16,073 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,089 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAOI. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $141.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Applied Optoelectronics

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company's core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company's product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

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