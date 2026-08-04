AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.80.

ATR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of AptarGroup from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

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Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $400,328.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,049,253.58. The trade was a 11.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $156,015.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $182,676.40. The trade was a 46.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,673 shares of company stock worth $1,751,634. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 214.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR opened at $136.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. AptarGroup has a one year low of $103.23 and a one year high of $146.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.82 and a 200 day moving average of $126.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 9.22%.AptarGroup's revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. AptarGroup has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.530 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. AptarGroup's payout ratio is 34.72%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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