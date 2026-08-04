Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.600-5.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.6 billion-$12.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.4 billion. Aptiv also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.250-1.350 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $81.32 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Evercore dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Aptiv from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus reduced their target price on Aptiv from $99.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Aptiv from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.50.

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Aptiv Stock Down 15.7%

NYSE:APTV traded down $8.96 on Tuesday, reaching $48.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,463. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average of $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $47.40 and a 12-month high of $88.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.77%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aptiv news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 163,752 shares in the company, valued at $12,821,781.60. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 480 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Aptiv by 53.9% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company's stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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