Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.250-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion. Aptiv also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.600-5.800 EPS.

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Aptiv Stock Down 15.7%

NYSE APTV traded down $8.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.27. 2,030,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.54. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $88.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.77%.Aptiv's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Aptiv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on APTV shares. Fox Advisors reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Aptiv from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $92.33 to $77.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $81.32 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APTV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 163,752 shares in the company, valued at $12,821,781.60. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Aptiv by 6,711.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,434,076 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $97,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,022 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 155.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,045,025 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $176,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,533 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Aptiv by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,194,909 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $361,385,000 after purchasing an additional 948,327 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,075,000. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 207.5% during the 4th quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 839,702 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $63,893,000 after buying an additional 566,661 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptiv

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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