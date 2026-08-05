Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the auto parts company's stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.28% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aptiv from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $106.00 to $84.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Aptiv from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $78.07.

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Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,227,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,977. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $88.93. The business's 50-day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 163,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,821,781.60. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 32.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 197,161 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $12,102,000 after buying an additional 48,247 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 67,400 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd raised its holdings in Aptiv by 30.8% during the second quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 25,900 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 33.2% in the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,462 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.0% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,235 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Aptiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Aptiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Aptiv reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.63, exceeding the $1.42 analyst consensus. Revenue increased 2.3% year over year to $3.27 billion, while adjusted EBITDA rose to $613 million from $547 million. The company also highlighted new commercial awards and plans to pursue approximately $300 million in 2026 revenue from robotics and drones. Aptiv PLC Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Aptiv reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.63, exceeding the $1.42 analyst consensus. Revenue increased 2.3% year over year to $3.27 billion, while adjusted EBITDA rose to $613 million from $547 million. The company also highlighted new commercial awards and plans to pursue approximately $300 million in 2026 revenue from robotics and drones. Neutral Sentiment: Management completed the Electrical Distribution Systems spin-off and received a $1.9 billion dividend from Versigent. Aptiv also repurchased 4.1 million shares for $250 million during the quarter, with $1.8 billion remaining under its buyback authorization. Aptiv Q2 Revenue Rises 2 Percent

Management completed the Electrical Distribution Systems spin-off and received a $1.9 billion dividend from Versigent. Aptiv also repurchased 4.1 million shares for $250 million during the quarter, with $1.8 billion remaining under its buyback authorization. Negative Sentiment: Aptiv cut its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $12.6 billion-$12.8 billion from $12.8 billion-$13.2 billion and adjusted EPS guidance to $5.60-$5.80 from $5.70-$6.10. Third-quarter guidance of $1.25-$1.35 in EPS and $3.1 billion-$3.2 billion in revenue is also below consensus estimates. Management cited customer-mix headwinds, particularly in China, as a drag on second-half growth. Aptiv 2026 Revenue Outlook and China Weakness

Aptiv cut its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $12.6 billion-$12.8 billion from $12.8 billion-$13.2 billion and adjusted EPS guidance to $5.60-$5.80 from $5.70-$6.10. Third-quarter guidance of $1.25-$1.35 in EPS and $3.1 billion-$3.2 billion in revenue is also below consensus estimates. Management cited customer-mix headwinds, particularly in China, as a drag on second-half growth. Negative Sentiment: Free cash flow was only $12 million in the quarter and negative $196 million year to date, adding to concerns about cash generation. Two analysts also became less bullish: Deutsche Bank downgraded Aptiv to “hold” with a $56 target, while Fox Advisors moved from “overweight” to “equal weight.” Analyst Rating Changes

Free cash flow was only $12 million in the quarter and negative $196 million year to date, adding to concerns about cash generation. Two analysts also became less bullish: Deutsche Bank downgraded Aptiv to “hold” with a $56 target, while Fox Advisors moved from “overweight” to “equal weight.” Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada lowered its price target to $78 from $90, and Wells Fargo reduced its target to $66 from $77. Both firms retained bullish ratings, but the target cuts reflect increased near-term risks. Aptiv Price Target Changes

About Aptiv

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

Further Reading

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