Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Stock Rating Lowered by Fox Advisors

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Fox Advisors from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on APTV. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Aptiv from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Aptiv from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Aptiv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Aptiv from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $99.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.98.

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Aptiv Stock Down 16.5%

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $88.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company's revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Aptiv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 163,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,821,781.60. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 502.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 439.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 76,109 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 61,994 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Aptiv by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,511 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 523.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Aptiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Aptiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Aptiv reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of $1.63 per share , above the $1.42 analyst consensus. Revenue rose 2.3% year over year to $3.27 billion, while adjusted EBITDA increased to $613 million from $547 million. Aptiv Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Aptiv reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of , above the $1.42 analyst consensus. Revenue rose 2.3% year over year to $3.27 billion, while adjusted EBITDA increased to $613 million from $547 million. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted margin improvements, new commercial awards and regional strength. Aptiv also repurchased 4.1 million shares for $250 million during the quarter, with $1.8 billion remaining under its authorization. Aptiv's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Management highlighted margin improvements, new commercial awards and regional strength. Aptiv also repurchased 4.1 million shares for $250 million during the quarter, with $1.8 billion remaining under its authorization. Positive Sentiment: Aptiv is targeting approximately $300 million in 2026 revenue from robotics and drones, providing a potential growth avenue beyond traditional automotive demand. Aptiv 2026 Revenue and Robotics Outlook

Aptiv is targeting approximately from robotics and drones, providing a potential growth avenue beyond traditional automotive demand. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst targets remain substantially above the current share price, with recent targets generally ranging from $73 to $90 and a reported six-month median of $80.50. However, these targets may not yet fully reflect the lower guidance.

Analyst targets remain substantially above the current share price, with recent targets generally ranging from $73 to $90 and a reported six-month median of $80.50. However, these targets may not yet fully reflect the lower guidance. Negative Sentiment: Aptiv reduced full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $12.6 billion-$12.8 billion from $12.8 billion-$13.2 billion and adjusted EPS guidance to $5.60-$5.80 from $5.70-$6.10. Management cited customer-mix headwinds, primarily in China, that are expected to pressure second-half growth. Aptiv Outlook Reduction

Aptiv reduced full-year 2026 revenue guidance to from $12.8 billion-$13.2 billion and adjusted EPS guidance to $5.60-$5.80 from $5.70-$6.10. Management cited customer-mix headwinds, primarily in China, that are expected to pressure second-half growth. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance of $1.25-$1.35 EPS and $3.1 billion-$3.2 billion revenue is below consensus estimates of $1.61 EPS and $3.3 billion revenue, reinforcing concerns about near-term earnings momentum.

Third-quarter guidance of $1.25-$1.35 EPS and $3.1 billion-$3.2 billion revenue is below consensus estimates of $1.61 EPS and $3.3 billion revenue, reinforcing concerns about near-term earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Cash generation was weak: second-quarter free cash flow was only $12 million, and year-to-date free cash flow was negative $196 million. Net income attributable to Aptiv also fell to $248 million from $393 million a year earlier.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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