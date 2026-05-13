Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective points to a potential upside of 19.73% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ARMK. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.56.

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View Our Latest Analysis on ARMK

Aramark Price Performance

ARMK opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aramark has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.75 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Aramark's revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 9.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aramark by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,177,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,962,000 after purchasing an additional 868,900 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 67.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 13.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Trending Headlines about Aramark

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About Aramark

Aramark NYSE: ARMK is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark's offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

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