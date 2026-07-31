Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Arbor Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Arbor Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 123.6%.

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Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ABR traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,874,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,485. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $965.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 428.41 and a current ratio of 428.41.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $107.75 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 12.73%. Research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, insider David Erwin Friedman bought 8,840 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $60,465.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at $468,389.52. This trade represents a 14.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,181 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 25,163.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $145,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 61.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,705 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company's stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: ABR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the origination, acquisition, financing, structuring and management of commercial real estate loans and securities. The company focuses primarily on multifamily and commercial mortgage lending, targeting properties such as apartment communities, senior housing and healthcare facilities. Through both agency and non-agency channels, Arbor Realty Trust seeks to deliver liquidity solutions to borrowers while generating stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Core business activities include originating first-mortgage loans secured by multifamily and mixed-use properties, as well as providing mezzanine financing and preferred equity investments.

Further Reading

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