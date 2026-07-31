Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 12.73%.The company had revenue of $117.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $107.75 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Arbor Realty Trust's conference call:

Capital and liquidity improved: Arbor unwound another legacy CLO, raised $375 million through convertible debt, repurchased 21 million shares at $5.42, and generated an additional $185 million of liquidity. Management said these actions should be accretive to book value and future earnings per share.

Arbor unwound another legacy CLO, raised $375 million through convertible debt, repurchased 21 million shares at $5.42, and generated an additional $185 million of liquidity. Management said these actions should be accretive to book value and future earnings per share. Near-term earnings remain pressured: Second-quarter distributable earnings were $0.15 per share, with management forecasting roughly $0.15-$0.17 per share over the next two to three quarters. Elevated rates are delaying loan resolutions, while realized losses, impairments, and specific reserves are expected to remain elevated.

Second-quarter distributable earnings were $0.15 per share, with management forecasting roughly $0.15-$0.17 per share over the next two to three quarters. Elevated rates are delaying loan resolutions, while realized losses, impairments, and specific reserves are expected to remain elevated. Legacy exposure is being reduced: The legacy portfolio fell to $4.7 billion after roughly $800 million of resolutions in the quarter. Management expects non-performing assets to decline through additional resolutions, REO sales, and restructuring, with the legacy book targeted below $1 billion by the end of 2027.

The legacy portfolio fell to $4.7 billion after roughly $800 million of resolutions in the quarter. Management expects non-performing assets to decline through additional resolutions, REO sales, and restructuring, with the legacy book targeted below $1 billion by the end of 2027. Origination pipelines are strengthening: Agency volume increased 30% year to date, while single-family rental production reached $700 million year to date and accelerated in July. Management expects a stronger second half across agency, build-to-rent, and construction lending, although elevated and volatile rates could delay closings.

Agency volume increased 30% year to date, while single-family rental production reached $700 million year to date and accelerated in July. Management expects a stronger second half across agency, build-to-rent, and construction lending, although elevated and volatile rates could delay closings. Credit and profitability metrics weakened: Non-performing assets were approximately $1.07 billion, book value per share declined to $10.95 after additional reserves and REO impairments, and the agency gain-on-sale margin fell to 1.33% from 1.86%. The company also cited intense competition in balance-sheet lending and expects agency margins to remain near current levels.

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Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.02. 8,847,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,110,434. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 428.41, a current ratio of 428.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77.

Arbor Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Arbor Realty Trust's payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $6.50.

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More Arbor Realty Trust News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arbor Realty Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Distributable earnings beat expectations: Q2 distributable earnings were $0.10 per diluted share, exceeding consensus estimates of approximately $0.05–$0.07. Revenue of roughly $116–$118 million also came in ahead of forecasts. Excluding $9.6 million of realized losses tied to legacy assets, distributable earnings were $0.15 per share. Arbor Realty Trust Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Q2 distributable earnings were $0.10 per diluted share, exceeding consensus estimates of approximately $0.05–$0.07. Revenue of roughly $116–$118 million also came in ahead of forecasts. Excluding $9.6 million of realized losses tied to legacy assets, distributable earnings were $0.15 per share. Positive Sentiment: Balance-sheet actions supported the stock: Two capital-markets transactions generated approximately $500 million of liquidity. Arbor used proceeds to redeem $270 million of senior notes and repurchase shares, including $114.3 million at $5.42 per share and another $20.8 million at $5.85—prices well below book value, according to the company. Arbor Realty Trust Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Two capital-markets transactions generated approximately $500 million of liquidity. Arbor used proceeds to redeem $270 million of senior notes and repurchase shares, including $114.3 million at $5.42 per share and another $20.8 million at $5.85—prices well below book value, according to the company. Positive Sentiment: Core lending activity remained substantial: Agency loan originations reached $1.08 billion, while the servicing portfolio was approximately $36.7 billion. The structured loan portfolio stood at about $12.11 billion, with $689 million of originations during the quarter. Arbor Realty Trust Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Agency loan originations reached $1.08 billion, while the servicing portfolio was approximately $36.7 billion. The structured loan portfolio stood at about $12.11 billion, with $689 million of originations during the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend remains attractive but was reduced: Arbor declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 14. The payout provides income support, although the reduction signals continued pressure on cash flows and asset quality. Arbor Realty Trust Posts Q2 Loss and Cuts Dividend

Arbor declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 14. The payout provides income support, although the reduction signals continued pressure on cash flows and asset quality. Negative Sentiment: GAAP results reflected credit and property losses: Arbor reported a $37.3 million net loss, or $0.20 per share, versus net income of $24.0 million a year earlier. Results included a $38.2 million loan-loss provision and $13.6 million of impairments on two real estate-owned properties; revenue also declined year over year. Arbor Realty Trust Posts Q2 Loss and Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, insider David Erwin Friedman acquired 8,840 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $60,465.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 68,478 shares in the company, valued at $468,389.52. This represents a 14.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 73.5% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,705 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: ABR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the origination, acquisition, financing, structuring and management of commercial real estate loans and securities. The company focuses primarily on multifamily and commercial mortgage lending, targeting properties such as apartment communities, senior housing and healthcare facilities. Through both agency and non-agency channels, Arbor Realty Trust seeks to deliver liquidity solutions to borrowers while generating stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Core business activities include originating first-mortgage loans secured by multifamily and mixed-use properties, as well as providing mezzanine financing and preferred equity investments.

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