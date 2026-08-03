Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst Says

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the insurance provider's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective points to a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock's previous close.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $110.96.

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Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL stock opened at $100.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.31. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $107.08. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $96.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.12.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.36 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 17.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $58,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 157.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 673 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $253,000. CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,486 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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