Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.150-5.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $75.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:ADM traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.31. 1,192,701 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,091. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Archer Daniels Midland has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio is presently 93.27%.

Key Stories Impacting Archer Daniels Midland

Here are the key news stories impacting Archer Daniels Midland this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings topped estimates. ADM reported adjusted EPS of $1.84, compared with the Zacks consensus estimate of $1.42 and $0.93 in the prior-year quarter. Reported net earnings were $908 million, while adjusted net earnings totaled $895 million. Archer Daniels Midland Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

ADM reported adjusted EPS of $1.84, compared with the Zacks consensus estimate of $1.42 and $0.93 in the prior-year quarter. Reported net earnings were $908 million, while adjusted net earnings totaled $895 million. Positive Sentiment: Revenue growth also exceeded expectations. Quarterly revenue increased 7.2% year over year, supporting the view that operating conditions improved across ADM’s businesses. ADM Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Quarterly revenue increased 7.2% year over year, supporting the view that operating conditions improved across ADM’s businesses. Positive Sentiment: ADM raised its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance for the second time. The company now expects approximately $5.15 to $5.60 per share, up from its previous $4.15-to-$4.70 range and above the roughly $4.63 consensus forecast. ADM Raises Annual Profit Forecast

The company now expects approximately $5.15 to $5.60 per share, up from its previous $4.15-to-$4.70 range and above the roughly $4.63 consensus forecast. Positive Sentiment: Biofuels and oilseed processing are driving the improved outlook. Management cited a stronger soybean-processing outlook and favorable new U.S. biofuels policy, making biofuels an increasingly important growth contributor. ADM Raises 2026 Outlook as Biofuels Drive Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Daniels Midland

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 313.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 509 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company's stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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