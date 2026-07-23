Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

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ARCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th.

View Our Latest Report on ARCT

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.37. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $24.17.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 143.80% and a negative return on equity of 36.55%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 163.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,009 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company's stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing messenger RNA (mRNA) medicines that address a range of diseases. The company leverages its proprietary STARR® mRNA platform to enable precise control over mRNA expression, supported by its lipid nanoparticle delivery technology, LUNAR®. Arcturus's approach is designed to address both therapeutic and prophylactic applications, with an emphasis on vaccines and treatments for rare genetic and infectious diseases.

The company's pipeline includes ARCT-810, an mRNA therapeutic candidate for phenylketonuria (PKU), and ARCT-021 (also known as LUNAR-COV19), a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed in collaboration with Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore.

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