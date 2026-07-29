Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $118.8530 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $105.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.67 million. On average, analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -947.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.68. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $31.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Sue-Jean Lin sold 4,946 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $120,583.48. Following the sale, the director owned 27,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $672,083.46. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Todd Watanabe sold 3,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $74,890.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 720,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,017,025.55. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 30,931 shares of company stock worth $730,086 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4,562.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,190 shares of the company's stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARQT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARQT

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for immuno-inflammatory skin diseases. The company's research and development efforts center on targeted treatments that address the underlying biology of conditions such as plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and vitiligo. Arcutis employs a precision-medicine approach to deliver topical therapies designed to improve efficacy and tolerability compared with existing treatment options.

In August 2022, Arcutis received U.S.

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