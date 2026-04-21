Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.51.

AMBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $4.30 price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE:AMBP opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.62.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. Ardagh Metal Packaging's quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging's payout ratio is -4,000.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 500,070 shares of the company's stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 259,230 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,890,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 46.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,068,046 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 338,540 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 48.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 502,580 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 164,011 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $984,000. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging NYSE: AMBP is a global supplier of metal packaging solutions, specializing in the production of steel and aluminum beverage cans, food cans and ends. As a segment of the Ardagh Group, the company supports a broad range of food and beverage customers, including soft drink and craft beer producers, as well as food manufacturers requiring durable, recyclable packaging. Its product portfolio encompasses two‐piece and three‐piece cans, a variety of can ends and closures, and value‐added services such as custom lithography and decorating.

The company operates a network of manufacturing plants across North America and Europe, serving both regional and multinational clients.

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