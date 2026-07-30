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Ardelyx (ARDX) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Ardelyx logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ardelyx is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings after market close on Thursday, August 6, with analysts forecasting a loss of $0.05 per share and revenue of approximately $122.4 million.
  • In its prior quarter, the company reported a $0.15-per-share loss, missing estimates, although revenue of $94.47 million exceeded forecasts and rose 27.5% year over year.
  • Shares opened at $5.00 and are down 1.8%, well below the average analyst price target of $15.73. MarketBeat’s consensus rating remains “Moderate Buy,” despite mixed analyst actions and recent insider selling.
  • Five stocks we like better than Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Ardelyx to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $122.4080 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $94.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.78 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. The business's revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ardelyx to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ardelyx Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARDX. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ardelyx from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ardelyx

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric Duane Foster sold 7,998 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $50,147.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 417,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,684.44. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mike Kelliher sold 7,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $45,444.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 357,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,241,010.86. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,572 shares of company stock valued at $154,066. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 24.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company's stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc NASDAQ: ARDX is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing targeted small molecule drugs for cardio‐renal and gastrointestinal diseases. The company's lead marketed product, tenapanor (sold under the brand name XPHOZAH in the United States), is approved for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis. Ardelyx's proprietary approach targets epithelial transporters in the gastrointestinal tract, offering localized activity with limited systemic exposure.

Beyond tenapanor, Ardelyx's development pipeline includes treatments designed to address other complications in kidney disease and related metabolic disorders.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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