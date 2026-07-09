Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.46% from the stock's previous close.

ARDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ardent Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ardent Health from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Ardent Health in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Ardent Health from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.12.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARDT

Ardent Health Price Performance

Shares of ARDT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.04. The company's stock had a trading volume of 91,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,636. Ardent Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.58 billion. Ardent Health had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.09%.Ardent Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ardent Health will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardent Health

In related news, CFO Alfred Lumsdaine acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 329,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,900,102.23. This trade represents a 3.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardent Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Ardent Health by 1,177.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,862 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Ardent Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ardent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ardent Health by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.

About Ardent Health

Ardent Health, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARDT, is a healthcare delivery company focused on acquiring, developing and managing acute care hospitals and complementary outpatient facilities across the United States. The company's integrated platform encompasses both inpatient and outpatient services, designed to provide end-to-end care solutions and address the full continuum of patient needs.

Through its network, Ardent Health operates general hospitals, emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, rehabilitation and post-acute care facilities.

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