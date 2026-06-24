Argus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Argus from $465.00 to $530.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Argus' price target suggests a potential upside of 15.20% from the company's current price.

ROK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $448.00 to $487.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $466.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $457.50.

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Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $460.06. The company's stock had a trading volume of 26,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $305.44 and a twelve month high of $479.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $441.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.74. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 4,024 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.97, for a total value of $1,818,727.28. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 134 shares in the company, valued at $60,563.98. This trade represents a 96.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,800. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,308 shares of company stock worth $5,339,812. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 744,814 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $291,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127,733 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 911.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,808 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,720,000 after purchasing an additional 82,727 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 580.0% during the 4th quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company's stock.

Key Rockwell Automation News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rockwell Automation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rockwell announced the launch of FactoryTalk Orchestration , a new software platform designed to improve material flow, throughput, and factory responsiveness across operations. Rockwell Automation Launches FactoryTalk Orchestration Software at Automate

Rockwell announced the launch of , a new software platform designed to improve material flow, throughput, and factory responsiveness across operations. Positive Sentiment: The company said its Singapore manufacturing site was named a World Economic Forum Global Lighthouse , highlighting Rockwell’s advanced manufacturing and AI-driven productivity capabilities. Rockwell Automation Site Named a World Economic Forum Global Lighthouse

The company said its Singapore manufacturing site was named a , highlighting Rockwell’s advanced manufacturing and AI-driven productivity capabilities. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2028 earnings estimate for Rockwell Automation, signaling improving longer-term profit expectations.

Zacks Research raised its for Rockwell Automation, signaling improving longer-term profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson initiated coverage with a Neutral rating but a relatively bullish $500 price target , citing Rockwell’s strong positioning in industrial automation. DA Davidson Initiates Rockwell Automation (ROK), Notes Strong Positioning in Industrial Automation

DA Davidson initiated coverage with a but a relatively bullish , citing Rockwell’s strong positioning in industrial automation. Neutral Sentiment: Rockwell also received more industry recognition, including a PartnerNetwork award for EPC innovation and a customer technology deployment announcement, which support the company’s competitive reputation but are less immediately material to earnings. CRB Recognized by Rockwell Automation for EPC Innovation

Rockwell also received more industry recognition, including a PartnerNetwork award for EPC innovation and a customer technology deployment announcement, which support the company’s competitive reputation but are less immediately material to earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also nudged its Q2 2028 estimate higher while trimming its Q4 2027 estimate slightly, a mixed read that does not change the broader positive sentiment.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

Further Reading

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