Arhaus (ARHS) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $365.0390 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02. Arhaus had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 4.67%.The firm had revenue of $314.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $313.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business's revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arhaus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Arhaus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.28. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the third quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 89.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,996 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Arhaus by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,391 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARHS. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Arhaus from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Arhaus from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.58.

Read Our Latest Report on ARHS

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus NASDAQ: ARHS is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings and décor. Since its founding in 1986 in northeastern Ohio, the company has built a reputation for curating unique, design-forward products that blend contemporary aesthetics with artisanal craftsmanship. Headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio, Arhaus operates a network of brick-and-mortar galleries across the United States alongside a robust e-commerce platform, serving customers from coastal metropolitan areas to interior regions.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of furniture categories—including sofas, dining tables, bedroom pieces and storage solutions—complemented by lighting fixtures, rugs, pillows, wall art and decorative accessories.

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