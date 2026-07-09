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Aris Mining (NYSE:ARIS) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
Aris Mining logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Aris Mining from strong sell to hold, while Weiss Ratings separately cut the stock from buy to hold.
  • The stock was down 7.7% and opened at $14.03, below its 52-week high of $23.29 and above its 52-week low of $6.65.
  • Aris Mining recently missed earnings estimates, reporting $0.57 EPS versus the expected $0.62; analysts still have a Moderate Buy consensus with a $17.00 target price.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARIS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Aris Mining from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARIS

Aris Mining Stock Down 7.7%

NYSE ARIS opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of -0.22. Aris Mining has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $372.48 million for the quarter. Aris Mining had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 20.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aris Mining will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the first quarter worth $46,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aris Mining

(Get Free Report)

Aris Mining Corp, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing a diversified portfolio of precious metal and lithium assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARMN, the company pursues a disciplined strategy of resource definition and project development to deliver value for its shareholders.

The firm’s principal assets include several high-grade gold projects across multiple continents and a strategic lithium property in the United States.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Aris Mining (NYSE:ARIS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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