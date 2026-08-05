Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $210.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.43% from the company's current price.

ANET has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $201.25.

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Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $191.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.77 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.60. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $114.52 and a 12-month high of $194.35. The business's fifty day moving average price is $168.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The business's revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.080 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $43,048,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,543,048 shares in the company, valued at $30,223,652,457.36. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $4,482,560.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,817,678.08. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,300,316 shares of company stock worth $382,160,575. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. North Dakota State Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.7% during the second quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board now owns 30,676 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Arista Networks by 108,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,818 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, 71 West Capital Partners increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. 71 West Capital Partners now owns 6,851 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record quarterly results: Q2 revenue reached $3.04 billion, up 37.7% year over year and ahead of the $2.83 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings were $1.02 per share versus expectations of $0.89 and $0.73 a year earlier. Arista Networks Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Q2 revenue reached $3.04 billion, up 37.7% year over year and ahead of the $2.83 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings were $1.02 per share versus expectations of $0.89 and $0.73 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Strong AI and cloud demand: Management cited accelerating demand for high-speed networking as customers expand AI infrastructure. Arista also highlighted new 1.6-terabit-per-second AI networking systems designed to improve performance and reduce power consumption. Arista forecasts upbeat quarterly revenue on AI-driven networking demand

Management cited accelerating demand for high-speed networking as customers expand AI infrastructure. Arista also highlighted new 1.6-terabit-per-second AI networking systems designed to improve performance and reduce power consumption. Positive Sentiment: Upbeat outlook: Arista forecast Q3 revenue of approximately $3.3 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.06–$1.08, significantly above analysts’ estimates of roughly $2.9 billion and $0.89, respectively. The company also projected about $12.6 billion of 2026 revenue, reflecting approximately 40% growth as supply-chain conditions improve. Arista projects 2026 revenue on 40 percent growth

Arista forecast Q3 revenue of approximately $3.3 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.06–$1.08, significantly above analysts’ estimates of roughly $2.9 billion and $0.89, respectively. The company also projected about $12.6 billion of 2026 revenue, reflecting approximately 40% growth as supply-chain conditions improve. Neutral Sentiment: Investor consideration: The earnings beat and raised forecast pushed the stock toward record highs, but ANET trades at an elevated valuation, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 65. Sustaining the rally will depend on continued AI-related spending and execution against the aggressive outlook.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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