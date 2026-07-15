Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Rating Increased to Buy at Erste Group Bank

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.16.

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Arista Networks Trading Down 5.3%

ANET traded down $9.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.88. 1,923,440 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,714,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $160.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.56. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $104.68 and a 12-month high of $189.82.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $43,048,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,543,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,223,652,457.36. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 3,500,983 shares of company stock worth $584,395,630 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $1,549,000. Bensler LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $6,350,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,613 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $3,058,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,621 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

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