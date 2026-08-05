Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating restated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $240.00 price target on the technology company's stock, up from their previous price target of $181.00. Piper Sandler's price target suggests a potential upside of 21.64% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $289.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $221.10.

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Arista Networks Stock Up 3.6%

ANET stock traded up $6.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.30. The company's stock had a trading volume of 11,228,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,632,355. The stock has a market cap of $248.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.21, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.60. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $168.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.16. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $114.52 and a 1 year high of $214.89.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Arista Networks's revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 234,578 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.18, for a total value of $43,908,310.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,134,207 shares in the company, valued at $961,020,866.26. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total transaction of $1,336,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 192,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,131,150.98. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,300,316 shares of company stock worth $382,160,575. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. North Dakota State Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.7% during the second quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board now owns 30,676 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 108,080.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,818 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Arista reported adjusted earnings of $1.02 per share, versus the $0.89 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $3.04 billion—up 37.7% year over year and above the $2.83 billion estimate. It was the company’s first quarter with revenue above $3 billion. Arista Networks Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Arista reported adjusted earnings of $1.02 per share, versus the $0.89 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $3.04 billion—up 37.7% year over year and above the $2.83 billion estimate. It was the company’s first quarter with revenue above $3 billion. Positive Sentiment: AI demand is supporting growth: Management cited strong orders across AI infrastructure, cloud data centers, campus networks and routing. The company is also introducing 1.6-terabit-per-second AI networking systems designed to improve performance and reduce power consumption. Arista Forecasts Upbeat Quarterly Revenue on AI-Driven Networking Demand

Management cited strong orders across AI infrastructure, cloud data centers, campus networks and routing. The company is also introducing 1.6-terabit-per-second AI networking systems designed to improve performance and reduce power consumption. Positive Sentiment: Guidance was well above consensus: Arista projected third-quarter revenue of approximately $3.3 billion and EPS of $1.06–$1.08, compared with Wall Street estimates of about $2.9 billion and $0.89, respectively. It also raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $12.6 billion for the third time as supply availability improves and allows more shipments. Arista Projects $12.6 Billion 2026 Revenue

Arista projected third-quarter revenue of approximately $3.3 billion and EPS of $1.06–$1.08, compared with Wall Street estimates of about $2.9 billion and $0.89, respectively. It also raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $12.6 billion for the third time as supply availability improves and allows more shipments. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment strengthened: Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target from $210 to $280 and maintained a Buy rating, reflecting confidence in Arista’s AI networking opportunity and revised growth outlook. Analysts Boost Forecasts After Upbeat Q2 Results

Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target from $210 to $280 and maintained a Buy rating, reflecting confidence in Arista’s AI networking opportunity and revised growth outlook. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risks remain: After the rally, ANET carries a high earnings multiple and a market capitalization above $250 billion, leaving the stock vulnerable if AI infrastructure spending slows, supply improvements disappoint or results fail to support elevated expectations.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

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