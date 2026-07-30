Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Up 7.9% - Should You Buy?

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) rose 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $171.51 and last traded at $170.4410. 7,216,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 8,585,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.97.

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Key Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fresh momentum in AI networking is supporting optimism that Arista can benefit from expanding data-center infrastructure spending and continued demand for high-speed networking equipment. Arista Networks Gains Fresh AI Momentum

Fresh momentum in AI networking is supporting optimism that Arista can benefit from expanding data-center infrastructure spending and continued demand for high-speed networking equipment. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are raising expectations ahead of the company’s second-quarter results, citing AI-driven growth, favorable estimate revisions and the potential for an earnings beat. Erste Group Bank raised its fiscal 2026 EPS forecast to $3.26 and maintained a Buy rating, while consensus stands at $3.28. Arista Stock Before Q2 Earnings

Analysts are raising expectations ahead of the company’s second-quarter results, citing AI-driven growth, favorable estimate revisions and the potential for an earnings beat. Erste Group Bank raised its fiscal 2026 EPS forecast to $3.26 and maintained a Buy rating, while consensus stands at $3.28. Positive Sentiment: Arista’s most recent reported quarter showed strong fundamentals: revenue rose 35.1% year over year to $2.71 billion, exceeding expectations, while EPS also beat estimates. The company guided to approximately $0.88 in second-quarter EPS.

Arista’s most recent reported quarter showed strong fundamentals: revenue rose 35.1% year over year to $2.71 billion, exceeding expectations, while EPS also beat estimates. The company guided to approximately $0.88 in second-quarter EPS. Neutral Sentiment: Strong results from other AI and data-center suppliers, including Silicon Motion and Vertiv, reinforce the broader infrastructure-spending trend that could benefit Arista, although they do not directly change ANET’s outlook. Vertiv Q2 Earnings

Strong results from other AI and data-center suppliers, including Silicon Motion and Vertiv, reinforce the broader infrastructure-spending trend that could benefit Arista, although they do not directly change ANET’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Arista’s premium valuation increases the downside risk if results or guidance disappoint. Investors are also monitoring customer concentration, particularly its reliance on a relatively small number of large cloud customers. AMD Versus Arista Networks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $181.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $189.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Up 7.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $214.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.43 and a 200-day moving average of $149.56.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total value of $1,336,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 192,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,131,150.98. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $39,040,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,043,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,612,942,618.16. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,308,316 shares of company stock valued at $383,563,775 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company's stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Arista Networks by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,193 shares of the technology company's stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

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