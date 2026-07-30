Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.6667.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $20.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Sunday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARLO

Insider Transactions at Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 65,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $1,020,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 499,885 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,848,194.50. This represents a 11.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 763.3% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 1,682.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company's stock.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

ARLO stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 1.55. The firm's fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Arlo Technologies had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Arlo Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.17-0.230 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc NYSE: ARLO is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arlo Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arlo Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Arlo Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here