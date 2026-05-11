Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder Sells 65,000 Shares

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO - Get Free Report) CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 65,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $1,020,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 499,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,194.50. This represents a 11.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kurtis Joseph Binder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 25,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $379,750.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 25,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $349,750.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 179,419 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $2,472,393.82.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 9,665 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $146,038.15.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 12,539 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $187,207.27.

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Arlo Technologies Stock Down 10.7%

Shares of ARLO traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,846,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,903. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 1.60.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Arlo Technologies had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $139.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Arlo Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.17-0.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Arlo Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.33.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 86.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 763.3% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 42.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc NYSE: ARLO is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

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