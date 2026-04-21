Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHRT) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHRT - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.70.

AHRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $7.50 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

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Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:AHRT opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.91 million, a PE ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties's payout ratio is -700.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush acquired 10,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $61,900.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 38,685 shares of the company's stock, valued at $239,460.15. The trade was a 34.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,064 shares of company stock worth $67,644. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman McAleer LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth $7,317,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 409,923 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 664.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 82,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 108.1% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 231,726 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 120,352 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of retail, office and mixed-use properties. The company’s portfolio primarily comprises neighborhood and community shopping centers, urban infill retail sites and select office buildings located in high-growth markets. Armada Hoffler also provides in-house property management and leasing services, leveraging its vertically integrated platform to enhance asset value and tenant satisfaction.

Founded on a legacy of commercial real estate development dating back to the 1970s, Armada Hoffler went public in 2016 through a strategic combination of private real estate entities.

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